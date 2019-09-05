OMAHA -- Runoff into the Missouri River was once again above average in August, meaning releases from Gavins Point Dam and other reservoirs on the river will continue to be well above normal levels into late fall.
Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, remain at 70,000 cubic feet per second, nearly twice the average rate for this time of year and will remain at that level through September and possibly longer.
"As a result of the high reservoir levels and the forecasted above-average runoff for the remainder of the summer and fall, releases from all system projects will be much above average for the next several months, and possibly as late as November, to ensure evacuation of all stored flood waters prior to the start of the 2020 runoff season," John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha, said Thursday in a news release.
The corps said that runoff in August into the upper Missouri River basin above Sioux City was more than 150 percent of normal because of above average rainfall in eastern Montana, portions of North Dakota and much of South Dakota and Nebraska.
August was a continuation of months of above-average runoff in the basin. The corps raised the forecast for 2019 runoff to 54.6 million acre-feet, which would be the second-highest total in 121 years of record keeping, behind only the 61 MAF in 2011. The annual average is 25.3 MAF.
As of Sunday, system storage was 65.6 MAF, occupying 9.5 MAF of the 16.3 MAF of the system's flood storage capacity. Storage peaked at 68.5 MAF on July 20.