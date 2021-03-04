 Skip to main content
Missouri River runoff remains at below-average rate
top story

Gavins Point Dam

Water flows through the spillways of Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota, in April 2019. Runoff into the Missouri River above Sioux City continues to be below average, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

OMAHA -- Prolonged Arctic temperatures contributed to below-average runoff into the Missouri River in February, leading the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to lower its forecast for the overall annual runoff in the river's basin above Sioux City.

February runoff was 0.8 million acre-feet, 70% of average. The corps adjusted its 2021 runoff forecast to 21.8 MAF, which is 84% of average. The corps had forecast 23.1 MAF in its first river condition update of the year in January. The average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

Runoff in 2020 was 31.1 MAF, 121% of the average.

"Very cold February temperatures in the upper basin locked up tributaries in ice and reduced inflows to the system reservoirs," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release Thursday. "Mountain snowpack continues to accumulate in the Rocky Mountains; however, plains snowpack is well below seasonal averages and soil moisture continues to be much drier than normal."

Mountain snowpack as of Monday was 94% of average and usually peaks near April 15.

Current storage in the reservoir system is 55.6 MAF, 0.5 MAF below the base of the annual flood control zone. The six reservoirs will start the spring runoff season with excess capacity to hold melting snow and rainfall.

Water releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were at 17,000 cubic feet per second Thursday. The corps said releases will be adjusted beginning in mid March to increase the river flow in support of the downstream navigation season, which begins on April 1.

