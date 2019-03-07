SIOUX CITY -- After a damp and snowy Thursday, the weekend in Sioux City is looking to be a slushy one.
Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said another storm is expected to begin sometime late Friday night.
"It could start as some wintry mix late at night, and then it would transition over to a rain-snow mix during the morning and early afternoon, and then later in the afternoon, transition over to more snow," he said.
Slick roads and reduced visibility are possible during this system.
The snow is expected to taper off Sunday morning, at which time the wind will pick up -- with gusts as high as 35 to 40 miles per hour -- and drifting snow is a possibility. Masters said the snow will likely be too heavy and wet to blow around, so reduced visibility should not be an issue Sunday.
A total of 2.1 inches of snow reportedly fell in Sioux City during the morning hours Thursday. The area remains under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to be mild over the next several days. The high temperature for Friday and Saturday are expected to be above freezing -- 34 and 35 degrees, respectively. Nighttime low temperatures will hover in the 20s.