SIOUX CITY -- Mixed precipitation is expected in Sioux City Sunday evening, followed by heavy wind gusts and bitter wind chill values into Monday morning.
Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said sleet could start falling in Sioux City by 5 or 6 p.m. A few hours later that will become a rain-snow mixture. Total accumulation is expected to be as little as .05 inches.
Wind speeds as high as 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected, with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour. The area around Sioux City will be in a high wind warning from midnight to noon Monday.
Meanwhile, temperatures early Monday morning will be frigid. The low temperature is pegged at 9 degrees, with wind chill values as low as 13 degrees below zero.
The temperature won't go up much Monday, with the high temperature pegged at 14 degrees. Wind chill values will drag Monday's high temperature well below zero.
Temperatures won't improve Tuesday, with the day's highest temperature, around 9 degrees, expected after midnight. Temperatures will head steadily downward from there through Wednesday, with temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero expected early Wednesday morning, and wind chills as low as 45 degrees below.
A wind chill watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday.