MMCRU school superintendent directing community choir performance of 'The Messiah'

Initially, Barkel presented the idea to area church members. Once they came on board and a combined choir was assembled, rehearsals began in early October.

Barkel credited Renea Ogren, a former MMC counselor, for her help in turning the concept into a reality.

"I call Renea the 'impresario' because she got the wheels in motion," he said.

After hearing Barkel's high praise, Ogren let out a chuckle while downplaying her role.

"Dan was a longtime choir director and I also began my career in music," she said. "We both realized how impactful a community performance of 'The Messiah' could be."

This is actually true in more ways than one.

While admission to "The Messiah" is free, good will donations will be accepted. All proceeds will be donated to food banks at Marcus Community Ministries, Remsen's St. Paul Lutheran Church and Christ Church.

Following an intense, three-hour-long rehearsal on Sunday, Barkel was thinking he had bit off more than he could chew.

That is until he heard how well the community singers sounded alongside the professional musicians.