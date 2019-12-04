MMCRU school superintendent directing community choir performance of 'The Messiah'

MARCUS, Iowa -- Never underestimate the ability of "The Messiah" in bringing communities together.
At least, that's the hope of Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen-Union (MMCRU) School District Superintendent Dan Barkel, who came up with the idea of creating an interfaith community choir to perform George Frideric Handel's classic oratorio.
In 2016, the newly-formed MMCRU school district was formed after the two neighboring districts entered into a whole grade sharing agreement.
"People don't like change and we are always looking for ways to bring everyone together," said Barkel, the district's superintendent since 2018. "The fine arts have a way of bringing people together."
Featuring a choir of 40 local singers, in addition to 10 music professionals from as far away as Minneapolis, "The Messiah" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Parish, 121 E. 4th St., Remsen, Iowa; and at 3 p.m. Sunday at Holy Name Catholic Church, 102 N. Elm St., Marcus, Iowa.
Initially, Barkel presented the idea to area church members. Once they came on board and a combined choir was assembled, rehearsals began in early October.
Barkel credited Renea Ogren, a former MMC counselor, for her help in turning the concept into a reality.
"I call Renea the 'impresario' because she got the wheels in motion," he said.
After hearing Barkel's high praise, Ogren let out a chuckle while downplaying her role.
"Dan was a longtime choir director and I also began my career in music," she said. "We both realized how impactful a community performance of 'The Messiah' could be."
This is actually true in more ways than one.
While admission to "The Messiah" is free, good will donations will be accepted. All proceeds will be donated to food banks at Marcus Community Ministries, Remsen's St. Paul Lutheran Church and Christ Church.
Following an intense, three-hour-long rehearsal on Sunday, Barkel was thinking he had bit off more than he could chew.
That is until he heard how well the community singers sounded alongside the professional musicians.
"Never underestimated the talent you can find in small communities," Barkel said. "We've been blessed by the music and 'The Messiah' will be a true Christmas gift."
If you go
WHAT: Interfaith performance of George Frideric Handel's "The Messiah"
WHEN AND WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Parish, 121 East 4th St., Remsen, Iowa; and 3 p.m. Sunday at Holy Name Catholic Church, 102 North Elm St., Marcus, Iowa
ADMISSION: Free but good will donation are accepted, benefiting food banks in both Marcus and Remsen.
