Mobile COVID-19 testing site set up at Dakota City Fire Station

DAKOTA CITY -- Nebraska Army National Guard CERFP members are often tasked with many different types of duties.
That included manning a mobile site testing nearly 50 people for the novel coronavirus at the Dakota City Fire Station on Tuesday.
Different stations were set up as people could get tested without leaving their vehicles.
According to Jennifer Ankerstjerne, Dakota County Department of Health emergency response coordinator, testing was limited to asymptomatic emergency personnel, first responders, or people who were experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms like a consistent cough, shortness of breath or a slight fever.
"This is designed to put people's mind at ease," Ankerstjerne said. "They may have been exposed but had never been tested. They may feel like they're coming down with something but didn't want to expose others."
First, test subjects had to answer a few, demographic-related questions before Nebraska Army National Guard members swabbed the inside of the person's nose.
"To be honest, filling out the paperwork takes more time than the actual coronavirus test," Nebraska Army National Guard Capt. Trevor Bellows said with a smile.
Bellows ought to know. He took the test in order to experience what it felt like.
"It is a bit unpleasant but it doesn't hurt," he said of a deep nasal swab that's used to collect specimens for testing, "It is only in your nose for two or three seconds."
Then, the specimen is sealed and sent to a lab. It takes one to three days to get the results.
As a member of the the National Guard CERFP team, Bellows is trained to work with federal and local civilian emergency response personnel at the site of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive disasters. (CERFP stands for CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package, and CBRN stands for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear.)
Being able to test people for the coronavirus is important to Ankerstjerne since it is very contagious.
"We've been lucky in the Midwest (when it comes to COVID-19)," she said. "I want that trend to continue."
While social distancing is important, Ankerstjerne said so is testing.
"You have to have the research in order to see where (the virus) is heading," she said.
Indeed, the coronavirus pandemic is bringing more attention to offices like the Dakota County Department of Health, Ankerstjerne said.
"We may not get as much attention as the hospitals," she continued. "However, we do provide an important service."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.