Mobile COVID-19 testing site set up at Dakota City Fire Station

Bellows ought to know. He took the test in order to experience what it felt like.

"It is a bit unpleasant but it doesn't hurt," he said of a deep nasal swab that's used to collect specimens for testing, "It is only in your nose for two or three seconds."

Then, the specimen is sealed and sent to a lab. It takes one to three days to get the results.

As a member of the the National Guard CERFP team, Bellows is trained to work with federal and local civilian emergency response personnel at the site of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive disasters. (CERFP stands for CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package, and CBRN stands for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear.)

Being able to test people for the coronavirus is important to Ankerstjerne since it is very contagious.

"We've been lucky in the Midwest (when it comes to COVID-19)," she said. "I want that trend to continue."

While social distancing is important, Ankerstjerne said so is testing.

"You have to have the research in order to see where (the virus) is heading," she said.