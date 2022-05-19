Mobile speed cameras up and running on Floyd and Hamilton boulevards

SIOUX CITY -- Obey the speed limit in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard and the city's new mobile speed kiosks at those locations "won't be a problem" for you, Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

"If you're doing 15 over the speed limit, which we frequently see in these areas, you're definitely getting a citation from the kiosks," McClure said.

The installation of the two giant gray boxes next to the road was initially supposed to take place on Tuesday, but it was delayed until Wednesday, due to rain. The kiosks, which resemble large ATM machines, were provided by traffic camera vendor Redflex Traffic Systems, an Arizona-based firm that has contracted with the city for several years to provide automated cameras to photograph motorists speeding or running red lights. McClure said Redflex is also helping manage the new mobile camera program.

The kiosks operate similar to the two speed cameras the city placed on Interstate 29. After reconstruction of the interstate finished, state officials required the city to remove its I-29 cameras.

The city continues to operate fixed automated red-light cameras at six high-traffic locations. The systems capture photos and video of suspected violations, which are reviewed by police. Vehicle owners are mailed notices that they owe a fine. Revenue from fines is divided between Sioux City and Redflex, according to terms of a contract between the two.

McClure said radar detects the speed at which a vehicle is traveling and that the mobile camera is triggered when a vehicle goes over a set speed. After a violation is recorded, he said the footage is sent to a database. An officer with the police department will then review the violation and decided whether to approve or disapprove it.

"Just like with the other Redflex citations, they'll get a notice in the mail and they'll be provided a link that will have the footage and the stills, as well," McClure said of violators.

The civil penalty for excessive speed over the posted speed limit is $100 and up. Speed and red-light camera violations are not reported to the state that issued the violator's license or their insurance company.

After viewing the footage, if the motorist wishes to speak with an officer or contest the citation, McClure said they can come down to police headquarters to do that.

"To the speeds that these are set to trigger at, these aren't just minor violations. These are pretty significant speeds. And, if people want to disregard the speed limits and just endanger other motorists on the street, then I think they should be held accountable and they owe this community something," he said.

City Finance Director Teresa Fitch said the city's cut of each citation depends on the number of citations issued each month. If more than 1,000 citations are issued that month, then the city gets 80% of the fee, given that the fee is $100. If one to 1,000 citations are issued that month, then the city gets 75% of the fee, provided that the fee is $100.

"All the revenue that's generated from that goes right back into the community to improve safety," McClure said. "For example, Redflex money was used to build the fire station at Stone Park and Hamilton, and it's been used to improve safety at several intersections within the city."

'Trouble spots'

Since the department can't put a police officer at any one spot 24/7, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told the City Council Monday that the portable cameras give the department a "viable option to try to modify driver behavior." He said the kiosks will be moved around to "trouble spots" throughout the city.

"Where they get moved to, there will be signage and we'll preannounce it and make sure everyone knows where they're at," McClure told The Journal. "It'll be obvious where they're at. They're not going to be hidden. There will be signs warning you."

McClure said the department is picking "major thoroughfares" to put the kiosks at. He said both the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard are areas where it's difficult for officers to safely patrol for speeding violations.

"The Hamilton location, we get frequent complaints on," he said. "There's a lot of speeders and not just a couple miles over the speed limit, but very fast speeding. In addition to that, on Hamilton, that goes into a school zone and then a residential district on the north. And, then, to the south you've got those apartments, a business district and a very busy intersection."

The mobile camera along Hamilton is just north of the boulevard's intersection with Stone Park Boulevard. The Floyd camera is just south of a commercial district that includes a Walmart Supercenter, an Aldi grocery store and a Pizza Ranch.

McClure said the cameras cover the lanes they are next to and take images of back license plates. Currently, the kiosks are adjacent to the northbound lanes on Floyd and the southbound lanes on Hamilton.

In the past, Sioux City has operated as many as 11 red-light cameras at nine intersections along with two portable speed cameras on Interstate 29. Over the years, the city has shut some of them off for varying reasons.

Those include a pair of cameras at the intersections of Gordon Drive and Pierce Street and Gordon Drive and Nebraska Street, removed in 2014 due to a reconstruction project, and two others at the intersection of Outer Drive and Lewis Boulevard, which the city voluntarily shut down in 2016.

The Outer Drive and Lewis Boulevard cameras were among those that the DOT had ordered the city to shut down because they did not reduce the number of crashes. The city also did not replace the cameras at Gordon and Pierce or Gordon and Nebraska due to the ongoing legal issues.

"Ultimately, my goal would be to see them go away sooner than later, if everyone quits speeding," McClure said of the kiosks. "If they don't generate any tickets, then they'll definitely go away because they've done their job."

