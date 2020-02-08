MOC-Floyd Valley puts $37M elementary school bond measure before voters

"I always say, I pray every morning for the buses to get in safe every day, and I pray every day that we don't have something happen with kids darting in and out," he said.

The new campus would also boast a baseball and softball field, and a track with a field inside, that could be used by MOC-Floyd Valley middle school students.

Community members in favor of the proposal formed a group called the Friends of MOC-FV soon after the bond measure was announced. School officials aren't supposed to openly advocate for a vote one way or the other -- but they can comment on the current state of affairs and their plans for the future.

Amber Leusink is the committee chair of the Friends of MOC-FV and a parent of five MOC-Floyd Valley students, including a third-grader at Orange City. She said "overcrowding," being a somewhat negative word, isn't one she'd use to describe the schools -- though the concept is similar. "We're just kind of bursting at the seams, in a good way."

"We're fortunate that our district has been very good stewards of the taxpayer money thus far. So they've been able to stretch the lifespan of the buildings. But the fact is, that we're just growing, and we're continuing to grow, which is a great problem to have," Leusink said.