MOC-Floyd Valley puts $37M elementary school bond measure before voters

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Over the past decade, elementary school enrollment in the MOC-Floyd Valley district has grown by an average of 18 students per year.
And yet the aging elementary school buildings have stayed the same size.
"Over time, that starts to impact your space," MOC-Floyd Valley superintendent Russ Adams said in a phone interview. "We're nearing capacity as far as, classrooms and space."
There's not much the school district can do to make the Orange City and Hospers elementary buildings fit -- the small campuses offer little space for expansion, and such a course probably wouldn't make much financial sense. The Orange City elementary dates to the early 1920s, while the Hospers school was built in the late 1950s.
To address the problem, voters will be asked in a March 3 special election to consider a $37 million bond measure to build a new elementary school that would replace both existing buildings.
If passed, the bond measure would raise property taxes on a residence with an assessed value of $100,000 by an estimated $135.61 per year. Farmland with an assessed value of $2,000 per acre would see an annual tax increase of approximately $4.40 per acre.
Currently there are 461 students at Orange City school and 228 at Hospers. Adams said the district hopes the new, combined school could hold 800 to 900 students, with opportunities to expand the building in the future, if needed.
The bond measure also includes a clause for a small expansion of the high school in Orange City.
The new elementary school would house transitional kindergarten through fifth grade, serving the communities of Granville, Maurice, Orange City, Hospers and Alton. No name has been selected for the proposed school, though Adams suggested "MOC-Floyd Valley Elementary" might be appropriate.
"That's not very original, but it makes sense," he said with a laugh.
If the bond measure passes, the district aims to open the new school by fall of 2023. They're waiting to proceed with more-advanced planning -- contracting architects, engineers, and such -- until after the referendum.
The district is angling to purchase a roughly 35-acre parcel owned by the city of Orange City. The site is located near Highway 10 on the outskirts of town, sandwiched by Alton to the southeast. The city of Orange City would then take over the old elementary school property, which is situated near the center of town.
Besides the school capacity problem, Adams said he worries about their loading and unloading zones -- at the beginning and end of each school day, private vehicles, buses and students on foot are jockeying in a space that wasn't designed for that volume of traffic.
The proposed school would have a separate drop-off zone for parents and buses, with a queue design that would alleviate congestion. The everyday hubbub at the student loading zones of both schools worries Adams to such an extent that he's turned to prayer.
"I always say, I pray every morning for the buses to get in safe every day, and I pray every day that we don't have something happen with kids darting in and out," he said.
The new campus would also boast a baseball and softball field, and a track with a field inside, that could be used by MOC-Floyd Valley middle school students.
Community members in favor of the proposal formed a group called the Friends of MOC-FV soon after the bond measure was announced. School officials aren't supposed to openly advocate for a vote one way or the other -- but they can comment on the current state of affairs and their plans for the future.
Amber Leusink is the committee chair of the Friends of MOC-FV and a parent of five MOC-Floyd Valley students, including a third-grader at Orange City. She said "overcrowding," being a somewhat negative word, isn't one she'd use to describe the schools -- though the concept is similar. "We're just kind of bursting at the seams, in a good way."
"We're fortunate that our district has been very good stewards of the taxpayer money thus far. So they've been able to stretch the lifespan of the buildings. But the fact is, that we're just growing, and we're continuing to grow, which is a great problem to have," Leusink said.
Leusink said the school probably won't be finished until after her third-grader has gone on to middle school. But one of her other kids is a senior in high school, so within a decade or so, "I'm probably going to be a grandma, and I'd love for them to be around here."
"Obviously no one wants their taxes to go up, myself included," she said. "But, we're still going to be under the state average, after the bond would pass, and we're still significantly lower than most other districts. And I think that's just a testament to -- you know what, the school has done as much as they can with what they've had. And now's the time to invest."
Retired Alton pastor Don DeKok, another member of the Friends of MOC-FV, doesn't seem to have any dog in the bond measure fight -- his children aren't schoolkids anymore and his grandchildren live elsewhere.
But he has his own reasons for advocating for the new elementary school, and in that spirit he's been engaging with voters to get them on board.
"We believe in quality education for the kids here in this district," DeKok said. "These young people are going to be our next doctors and bankers and lawyers and teachers. And if we're still living in this community, I want high-quality people here."