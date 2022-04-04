 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Monday crash involving liquid fertilizer closed portion of I-29

  • Updated
  • 0

SERGEANT BLUFF – A portion of the northbound lane of I-29 near Sergeant Bluff has been blocked due to an accident Monday morning and a HAZMAT team was called to the scene.

At around 11:30 a.m. a crash was responded north of exit 141. A truck carrying totes of liquid fertilizer struck a guard rail and a HAZMAT team was called to the situation.

As of 2 p.m. the lanes were still closed and crane was being used to unload the remaining totes of fertilizer, according to Iowa 511. Drivers are restricted to a single lane on the right shoulder. 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Couple gets married amid destruction in Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News