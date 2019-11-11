You are the owner of this article.
Monday's snow will give way to milder weather for Siouxland
Monday's snow will give way to milder weather for Siouxland

Icy winter weather
Tim Hynds

SIOUX CITY -- The blast of cold weather that dropped the first significant snow of the season on Monday will likely give way to milder conditions on Tuesday.

Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said a fast-moving system brought gusty northwest breezes, and single-digit wind chills caused major shivers for many Siouxlanders.

"Sioux City saw an inch of snow for this system while South Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff both saw slightly less than two inches," she said.

Outside of a trace in snow recorded in October and a trace reported last week, this system brought with it Sioux City's first significant snowfall.  

Maldonado said this year's snow is actually ahead of schedule. Sioux City's average date for the first snowfall of 1 inch or more is usually Nov. 23.

Maldonado said Tuesday will be the start of a weeklong warmup, when south winds will send daytime highs to the upper 20s.

Rain, snow and a mix of the two is in the forecast for Wednesday, as temperatures top off at around 40, Maldonado said.

Expect to see daytime highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s from Thursday through Sunday.

"After a cold start, Sioux City should be close to normal by this weekend," Maldonado said.

