Monona, Clay, Dakota counties report COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Clay and Monona counties in Iowa, as well as Dakota County, Nebraska, each reported an additional COVID-19-related death on Monday.

A total of seven Clay County residents and nine Monona County residents have succumbed to the virus, while Dakota County's death total stands at 52.

Dakota County added 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing its case total to 3,360.

Across the Missouri River in Iowa, Woodbury County, which had a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 18.9 percent, added 55 new cases, but no new deaths. The county had 11,025 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening, according to state statistics.

Cherokee ranked second in the state, just behind Kossuth County, with at 14-day positivity rate of 29.2 percent. Ida County was third, 26.9 percent, followed by Plymouth County in fourth, 26 percent, and Lyon County in sixth, 24.2 percent. Sac County rounded out the top 10 with a rate of 23.4 percent.

Siouxland District Health Department reported that 81 patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down four from Sunday.