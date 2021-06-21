 Skip to main content
Monona County authorities seeking to ID body found in Missouri River
ONAWA, Iowa -- A fisherman found a body in the Missouri River Sunday, according to a statement from the Monona County Sheriff's Office.

At 12:56 p.m., the statement said the Monona County Communications Center received a transferred 911 call from Burt County, advising that a body was discovered in the river north of the Highway 175 bridge, near the Ivy Island area. 

Decatur Fire and Rescue used a rescue boat to recover the body of a man, which had been in the river for some time, according to the statement. The man's identity is unknown at this time.

The body was transferred to the coroner's office in Sioux City for autopsy and possible identification.

The Monona County Sheriff's Office has asked area law enforcement agencies to check their missing persons reports and forward any matching the man's description to them. 

