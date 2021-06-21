Monona County authorities seeking to ID body found in Missouri River

ONAWA, Iowa -- A fisherman found a body in the Missouri River Sunday, according to a statement from the Monona County Sheriff's Office.
At 12:56 p.m., the statement said the Monona County Communications Center received a transferred 911 call from Burt County, advising that a body was discovered in the river north of the Highway 175 bridge, near the Ivy Island area.
Decatur Fire and Rescue used a rescue boat to recover the body of a man, which had been in the river for some time, according to the statement. The man's identity is unknown at this time.
The body was transferred to the coroner's office in Sioux City for autopsy and possible identification.
The Monona County Sheriff's Office has asked area law enforcement agencies to check their missing persons reports and forward any matching the man's description to them.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.