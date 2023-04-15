MOORHEAD, Iowa — Friday evening, volunteer fire departments in Monona and Harrison County finally managed to restrain a blaze which had been going for the previous two days.

Monona County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Prorok issued a statement late Friday saying "at 9 p.m., on April 14, 2023, the fire near E-60 and Oak near Moorhead, IA was contained."

Preparation Canyon fire A car travels on Monona County Road E-54 Friday past scorched land near the Ingemann Danish Lutheran Church north of Preparation Canyon State …

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Moorhead Fire Department was called to assist the Pisgah Fire Department with a structure fire near E-60 and Oak Avenue. From there, the fire continued to move north and led to county officials urging homeowners to be prepared to evacuate, as the Preparation Canyon State Park blaze spread.

Due to the hilly terrain and windy conditions, Prorok said Friday evening that special equipment, special training and special tactics were needed and that Monona County got help from outside parties.

"Additional resources were brought in by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources from across the state. Firefighting resources of conservation personnel from at least five different counties were also brought in for this event. Also, we had additional help of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation," Prorok said in his statement.

Prorok noted that Monona County officials got aid from volunteer fire departments and emergency management workers in Harrison County as well as the Monona County Sheriff's Office, the Monona County Roads Department and local farmers who helped with tractors.

"We want to thank all the communities for their support with donations of drinking water and sports drinks for all our firefighters and wish everyone in the affected area all the best," Prorok wrote.

Roads around the affected area will state closed until Monona County authorities are able to move fallen trees, fix up charred barricades and replace damaged road signs.