Monona County has second case of COVID-19

ONAWA, Iowa -- A second confirmed case of COVID-19 has appeared in Monona County.

The patient is elderly, over age 81, and is unrelated to the first COVID-19 case that was reported in Monona County on Wednesday, according to a statement from Burgess Public Health in Onawa. The person's gender and the state of their health is not known.

Several Siouxland counties disclosed new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including Dickinson, Sioux and Woodbury counties. Sioux County now has two cases of COVID-19, while Woodbury County has three, and Dickinson County has one.