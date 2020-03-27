Monona County has second case of COVID-19

ONAWA, Iowa -- A second confirmed case of COVID-19 has appeared in Monona County.
The patient is elderly, over age 81, and is unrelated to the first COVID-19 case that was reported in Monona County on Wednesday, according to a statement from Burgess Public Health in Onawa. The person's gender and the state of their health is not known.
Several Siouxland counties disclosed new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including Dickinson, Sioux and Woodbury counties. Sioux County now has two cases of COVID-19, while Woodbury County has three, and Dickinson County has one.
The state of Iowa has not yet updated its COVID-19 case numbers for Friday. As of Thursday the governor's office reported 179 cases spread across 37 counties, a jump of 34 cases from the state's last update.
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.