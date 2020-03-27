You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monona County has second case of COVID-19
View Comments
alert

Monona County has second case of COVID-19

Virus (copy)

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Monona County now has two COVID-19 cases. 

 National Institutes of Health

ONAWA, Iowa -- A second confirmed case of COVID-19 has appeared in Monona County. 

The patient is elderly, over age 81, and is unrelated to the first COVID-19 case that was reported in Monona County on Wednesday, according to a statement from Burgess Public Health in Onawa. The person's gender and the state of their health is not known. 

Several Siouxland counties disclosed new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including Dickinson, Sioux and Woodbury counties. Sioux County now has two cases of COVID-19, while Woodbury County has three, and Dickinson County has one. 

The state of Iowa has not yet updated its COVID-19 case numbers for Friday. As of Thursday the governor's office reported 179 cases spread across 37 counties, a jump of 34 cases from the state's last update. 

New weekly jobless claims in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota surge amid coronavirus outbreak
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing location to open Friday in Siouxland
Woodbury County has third COVID-19 case
Reynolds: Iowa cities, counties don’t have authority to issue COVID-19 shelter-at-home orders
View Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News