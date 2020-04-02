Monona County has sixth COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ONAWA, Iowa -- Monona County now has six cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release from Burgess Health Center in Onawa.

The person is over 81 years old, and the case is not related to travel. The individual did have close contact with an infected person.

In terms of case numbers in Northwest Iowa counties, Monona County is at present second only to the far more populous Woodbury County, which has seven cases.

The total number of Iowa cases jumped by 66 as of Thursday's report from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. The state now has 614 cases, not including the new Monona County case.

Two additional deaths reported Thursday brings the state's death toll to 11 people. 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.