You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monona County has sixth COVID-19 case
View Comments
alert

Monona County has sixth COVID-19 case

Coronavirus Outbreak (copy)

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

ONAWA, Iowa -- Monona County now has six cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release from Burgess Health Center in Onawa. 

The person is over 81 years old, and the case is not related to travel. The individual did have close contact with an infected person. 

In terms of case numbers in Northwest Iowa counties, Monona County is at present second only to the far more populous Woodbury County, which has seven cases. 

The total number of Iowa cases jumped by 66 as of Thursday's report from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. The state now has 614 cases, not including the new Monona County case.

Two additional deaths reported Thursday brings the state's death toll to 11 people. 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.

Clay County has second COVID-19 case, Iowa up to 614 cases
100,000 jobless claims in Iowa in two weeks due to coronavirus epidemic
Two more Iowa coronavirus deaths confirmed
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News