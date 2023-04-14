ONAWA, Iowa -- Monona County officials are urging homeowners to be prepared to evacuate, as fires in Preparation Canyon head north.

Monona County Emergency Management said in a statement that residents North of E-60 to Highway E-54, in the area from Larpenteur Memorial Road to the east to Orange Avenue, need to prepare to evacuate if requested by law enforcement. No evacuation orders have been issued at this time.

Residents can call the Monona County Law Enforcement Center at 712-433-1414 for more information.

Roads in the area of the fires are closed. Non-residents should stay out of the area.

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Moorhead Fire Department was called to assist the Pisgah Fire Department with a structure fire near E-60 and Oak Avenue.

"Flames from this fire quickly spread with the strong winds igniting grass and timber throughout the area," the statement said. "At this time, we are trying to contain the fire, however, due to the rugged terrain of the Loess Hills, the dry conditions and the very strong winds, the fire continues to spread north from the original ignition source."

Every fire department in the county responded to the fires. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Monona County Sheriff's Office, Monona County Conservation, Monona County Roads Department and various units from Harrison County also provided support, according to the statement.