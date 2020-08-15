You are the owner of this article.
Monona County records first COVID-19 death, Yankton County tallies third
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

ONAWA, Iowa -- Monona County recorded its first death attributed to the virus, while Yankton County tallied its third. 

With the death in Monona County, the only counties in Northwest Iowa that haven't seen any deaths attributable to COVID-19 are Ida, Sac and Osceola, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Clay County in Southeastern South Dakota also has tallied no deaths. 

All counties in the region, except Woodbury, Plymouth and Buena Vista, have seen five or fewer deaths total.

Since the outbreak began, 141 people in Yankton County have tested positive for the virus. Of these, only 34 are thought to have an active infection, according to the South Dakota Department of Health

Monona County, meanwhile, remains one of the less-impacted counties in the region. Only 93 residents have tested positive, and of these, 81 have recovered. 

The majority of all known infections in Northwest Iowa are now considered recovered, though new infections have also trickled in. 

Long-term care facilities have represented a disproportionate share of COVID-19 deaths to date -- of the state's 973 deaths, 521 were in long-term care facilities. 

Twenty-nine long-term care facilities in Iowa are currently experiencing outbreaks. Of these, four are in Northwest Iowa: 

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, 17 residents and/or staff have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 19 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered. 

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, five have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered. 

