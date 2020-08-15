Monona County records first COVID-19 death, Yankton County tallies third

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ONAWA, Iowa -- Monona County recorded its first death attributed to the virus, while Yankton County tallied its third.

With the death in Monona County, the only counties in Northwest Iowa that haven't seen any deaths attributable to COVID-19 are Ida, Sac and Osceola, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Clay County in Southeastern South Dakota also has tallied no deaths.

All counties in the region, except Woodbury, Plymouth and Buena Vista, have seen five or fewer deaths total.

Since the outbreak began, 141 people in Yankton County have tested positive for the virus. Of these, only 34 are thought to have an active infection, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Monona County, meanwhile, remains one of the less-impacted counties in the region. Only 93 residents have tested positive, and of these, 81 have recovered.

The majority of all known infections in Northwest Iowa are now considered recovered, though new infections have also trickled in.