More cases of COVID-19 reported in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY -- Six additional COVID-19 infections have been confirmed Friday in Dakota County, bringing the county's tally of positive test cases for the novel coronavirus to 1,585, according to the Dakota County Health Department.
The health agency releases new statistics midday each day.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild illness and some may not need to be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
