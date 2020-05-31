You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
More coronavirus cases reported in Siouxland, but no new deaths
View Comments
top story

More coronavirus cases reported in Siouxland, but no new deaths

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County had 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Siouxland District Health Department reported on Sunday. 

The department reported that of the total cases, 1,647 people had recovered. There have been 213 total hospitalizations as well as 146 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.  

Woodbury County had 2,750 total confirmed cases of the virus as of Sunday evening, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website.

In a joint statement Sunday, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they were providing care for 84 COVID-19 patients.

The Dakota County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, boosting the county total to 1,669.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in any Siouxland county on Sunday.

Statewide in Iowa, there were 19,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 535 deaths as of Sunday evening, according to the IDPH. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,101 confirmed cases and 170 deaths in the state as of Sunday evening. In South Dakota, there were a total of 4,993 cases and 62 deaths as of Sunday, according to that state's Department of Health.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News