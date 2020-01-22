You are the owner of this article.
More snow in Sioux City forecast following icy Wednesday
More snow in Sioux City forecast following icy Wednesday

Winter ice storm

A Sioux City plow operator spreads material to combat ice while traveling down Jackson Street early Wednesday morning. Icy conditions across the area contributed to numerous accidents and closed several schools, including Sioux City's.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Parts of Siouxland may see up to an inch of new snow Thursday, on top of the ice and snow that caused treacherous conditions for morning commuters and forced the cancellation of schools and some other activities Wednesday.

Brad Adams, observing program leader with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said it is very common to see a dangerous mix of sleet, drizzle, snow and even rain when the temperature hovers around 32 degrees or below.

"On Wednesday, the morning was cool for everything to freeze but Sioux City's temperature went up, staying consistently in the low 30s," he said. "That meant the slippery road conditions in the morning improved as the day progressed."

By then, most area schools, including Sioux City Community Schools, had cancelled classes, as well as activities slated for Wednesday night.

The icy conditions also led the city of Sioux City to cancel its Wednesday garbage collection. Gill Hauling will work to pick up garbage throughout the remainder of the week, including Saturday. In South Sioux City, garbage collection began Wednesday afternoon and was expected to continue Thursday.

Adams said Thursday's forecast doesn't include freezing rain or drizzle, only snow and fog.

"Northwest wind will make things feel blustery," he said. "But we're not looking for much accumulation."

Thursday will have a 60 percent chance for snow and the high will top off at 30. On Thursday night, there is a 30 percent chance of snow in the forecast as the low drops to 22 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly dry, with highs around 29 and lows in the high teens.

The remainder of the weekend will follow a similar pattern. 

"The sun will return on Sunday," Adams said. "The high will be 33 and pleasant." 

