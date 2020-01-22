More snow in Sioux City forecast following icy Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Parts of Siouxland may see up to an inch of new snow Thursday, on top of the ice and snow that caused treacherous conditions for morning commuters and forced the cancellation of schools and some other activities Wednesday.

Brad Adams, observing program leader with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said it is very common to see a dangerous mix of sleet, drizzle, snow and even rain when the temperature hovers around 32 degrees or below.

"On Wednesday, the morning was cool for everything to freeze but Sioux City's temperature went up, staying consistently in the low 30s," he said. "That meant the slippery road conditions in the morning improved as the day progressed."

By then, most area schools, including Sioux City Community Schools, had cancelled classes, as well as activities slated for Wednesday night.

The icy conditions also led the city of Sioux City to cancel its Wednesday garbage collection. Gill Hauling will work to pick up garbage throughout the remainder of the week, including Saturday. In South Sioux City, garbage collection began Wednesday afternoon and was expected to continue Thursday.