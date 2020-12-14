More than 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine bound for Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County is slated to receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the next few days.
Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme made the long-awaited announcement of the vaccine's impending arrival Monday during a news conference at the Security Institute on Western Iowa Tech Community College's campus. He said health care workers staffing emergency rooms and treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients will be the first to be immunized.
"What the community needs to understand is that simply within Woodbury County we have over 4,000 individuals that are employed in our health care businesses and companies, so we don't even have enough to meet half of the demand that's there," Grieme said. "Our goal is to really address the needs of our health care population."
Once those doctors, nurses and other medical staff members who are at highest risk for contracting the novel coronavirus are vaccinated, Grieme said health care workers who have a higher propensity of being exposed to the virus, but are not necessarily on the frontline, will receive doses, followed by supportive health care staff.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday green-lit a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, making it the first to be approved for use in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month recommended that residents of long-term care facilities and frontline health care providers be the first to receive the vaccine.
Grieme said a separate source of vaccine will be coming into the community through the national pharmacy network, which he said almost all of Woodbury County's long-term care facilities are linked with. He said that distribution could begin later this month.
"What this means is we do not have to utilize any of the 1,950 doses for the long-term care facilities, because they will be receiving that directly from the pharmacies," he said. "CVS, Walgreens and Community Pharmacy are the three entities serving Iowa. They will be receiving the vaccine and they will be working with those long-term care facilities to get their residents and their employees protected and that vaccine administered."
The Moderna vaccine, another vaccine candidate for FDA approval, is expected to receive emergency use authorization on Dec. 17. When that happens, Grieme said Siouxland District Health Department will receive 400 doses of that vaccine.
"With this vaccine, we're looking at reaching out to the first responders -- are EMT/EMS squads. We want to make sure they're protected, because they're in the homes of cases," he said. "In addition to that, then we'll filter back into the health care priority areas, because we think that's probably the most prudent thing to do."
Both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines require two shots, which are spaced three and four weeks apart. Grieme said he anticipates that another 1,950 doses of Pfizer's vaccine will be reallocated for Woodbury County in three weeks' time, so individuals who received their first dose can then get their second dose.
"Our goal is not to withhold anything to get the two doses in the original audience. Our goal is to get everything we receive distributed," he said.
Nebraska hospitals will receive an initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine this week, totaling 15,600 doses, Dakota County Health Department Director Natasha Ritchison said. But the Dakota County Health Department does not anticipate receiving any doses from the first shipment because there is no Nebraska hospital in its jurisdiction.
"Availability of vaccines to the general public on a widespread basis is projected by the state officials to be sometime in April," she said during the news conference. "Since there is a limited supply of vaccine available, local health care providers must prioritize segments of the population."
Ritchison said health care personnel, as well as long-term care facility residents and staff, will be vaccinated first, followed by correctional facility staff and "key personnel" working in education, food, agriculture, utilities and transportation. The next group consists of vulnerable populations, including those 65 and older, and people in congregate living settings.
Grieme said primary care physicians will do an inventory of their patients whose age or underlying conditions put them at high risk for developing severe disease from COVID-19. He said there is no need for patients to call their doctor's office to seek out the vaccine.
"Their intent is to promote and contact those individuals to let them know when there is adequate vaccine available for them to come in and have it administered, so it's not necessary to call," said, Grieme, who warned that scammers are asking individuals over the phone to produce credit cards and other financial information in order to reserve a spot or asked to be moved up the list to receive the vaccine.
Even after COVID-19 vaccination has begun, Grieme said residents need to continue to wear masks, social distance and limit gatherings to those within their household.
"Some of those efforts that they have engaged in have truly reduced the spread and the number of cases produced because of COVID-19. We need to ask for that continued response," he said.
