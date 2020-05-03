More than 1 in 100 in Woodbury County have, or had, COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Some 1,158 of Woodbury County's estimated 103,107 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to date, a figure equal to more than 1 in 100.
Dakota County, meanwhile, has a population estimated at 20,026 and some 980 recorded COVID-19 infections as of Sunday. That's the equivalent of nearly 1 infection for every 20 residents of the county.
Not all have an active infection, as 256 of Woodbury County's total -- about 22.1 percent -- are considered to have recovered from their infection, according to data from the Siouxland District Health Department. The department recorded 44 new cases on Sunday. Fifty-one people in the county are hospitalized with the virus.
A total of 3,466 tests have been completed in Woodbury County, with a positive rate of about 33.4 percent.
The Dakota County Health Department, which recorded an additional eight cases Sunday, has not disclosed the number of recoveries. The county is considered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to be the second-most impacted in Nebraska, behind only Hall County.
Each of the counties has seen two deaths attributed to the virus.
Siouxland District Health on Friday signaled that the number of confirmed cases in Woodbury County is probably going to continue going up. The department wrote in a statement that many of the county's infections began "outside" the county and the state, and that increased testing will mean more reported infections.
Data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa, indicates that 33 people in the region are in the ICU with the virus, while 25 are on ventilators.
The virus tally in other counties in Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota has crept up slowly, but none of them have reached levels comparable to Woodbury or Dakota County. Crawford County, which has the highest tally outside the Sioux City metro, has recorded some 51 cases, while Union County has 31, Yankton County has 28 and Plymouth County has 23. Other counties in the area have fewer than 20.
Statewide, Iowa's COVID-19 tally jumped to 9,169 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 184. About 36.2 percent of Iowa's cases -- 3,325 -- have recovered. Some 53,186 tests for the virus have been completed in Iowa, according to the state's Department of Public Health.
South Dakota remains the least-impacted tri-states, in terms of the absolute number of cases. One county -- Minnehaha -- accounts for some 81.4 percent of the state's case total. A total of 2,631 people have tested positive for the virus in South Dakota, but only 811 of them are still considered to have active infections. The state's death toll stands at 21, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
Nebraska's COVID-19 tally stands at 5,659 as of Sunday, according to Department of Health and Human Services data. Seventy-eight have died in the state, and it's unclear how many have recovered.
