More than 1 in 100 in Woodbury County have, or had, COVID-19

Siouxland District Health on Friday signaled that the number of confirmed cases in Woodbury County is probably going to continue going up. The department wrote in a statement that many of the county's infections began "outside" the county and the state, and that increased testing will mean more reported infections.

Data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa, indicates that 33 people in the region are in the ICU with the virus, while 25 are on ventilators.

The virus tally in other counties in Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota has crept up slowly, but none of them have reached levels comparable to Woodbury or Dakota County. Crawford County, which has the highest tally outside the Sioux City metro, has recorded some 51 cases, while Union County has 31, Yankton County has 28 and Plymouth County has 23. Other counties in the area have fewer than 20.

Statewide, Iowa's COVID-19 tally jumped to 9,169 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 184. About 36.2 percent of Iowa's cases -- 3,325 -- have recovered. Some 53,186 tests for the virus have been completed in Iowa, according to the state's Department of Public Health.