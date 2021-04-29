 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 100 firefighters gather in Loess Hills to burn grasslands
0 comments
featured
Fire with a purpose

More than 100 firefighters gather in Loess Hills to burn grasslands

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WESTFIELD, IA -- This week, more than 100 firefighters from 16 Iowa counties, 10 states and three counties gathered in the Loess Hills to burn over 1,000 acres of grassland.

Thick smoke drifted through the area as firefighters worked together to burn patches of land and monitor its progress.

For five years, the Loess Hills Cooperative Burn Week has provided an opportunity for firefighter training and land stewardship.

Firefighters conduct a prescribed prairie burn on The Nature Conservancy's Broken Kettle Grassland land south of Westfield, Iowa, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Over 75 wildland firefighters from nine states and three countries participated in a week long series of prescribed burns on 2,500 acres of land.

Monday through Friday, firefighters gathered at the Broken Kettle Grasslands Preserve  in Westfield, Iowa to complete prescribed fire burns on the property.

Fire provides ecological advantages to the land that cannot be done with other management tools, said Scott Moats, the Nature Conservancy director of stewardship and Iowa and Missouri fire manager.

Moats said fire is essential to the landscape. He said plants, animals, birds and insects respond and rely on the impact of the fire.

“Fire is the most compassionate act we can do for ecology, for our landscape,” he said. Comparing it to the COVID-19 vaccine, Moats said it is essential for the animal’s survival. It sets back woody vegetation, stimulates flowering and creates habitat.

Every few years there is a different area of focus for burns within the Loess Hills. Moats said the burn locations are based on different types of vegetation, animal habitats and weather conditions.

PHOTOS: Firefighters work on Loess Hills prescribed burn

+10 
+10 
Broken Kettle prairie burn 1
+10 
+10 
Broken Kettle prairie burn 3
+10 
+10 
Broken Kettle prairie burn 2
+10 
+10 
Broken Kettle prairie burn
+10 
+10 
WATCH NOW: Prescribed burn at Broken Kettle Grassland

Individuals from places such as Oregon, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ecuador and Spain travel to the Loess Hills for the training opportunity.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighter safety, public safety, landscape protection, practice, and cooperation are all areas of education during the week, said Kody Wohlers, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Loess Hills Land Stewardship Director and burn incident commander.

“Fire is the byproduct,” he said. “Whatever acres we get burned that’s the  byproduct of that relationship, of that safety, of that training.”

Some of those attending are trainees and are partnered with a more experienced member and evaluated throughout the week, Moats said.

The 46 different organizations gather to collaborate and share learning and knowledge, Wohlers said.

As of Thursday, the firefighters burned 1,106 acres in the northern Loess Hills, primarily in Plymouth and Woodbury Counties.

Wohlers said the burns vary in complexity. Some are used as a “first burn” opportunity and others need many people with skilled knowledge.

Broken Kettle prairie burn 2

Kody Wohlers, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Loess Hills Land Stewardship Director and burn incident commander, talks about the land fire crews are working on during a prescribed prairie burn on The Nature Conservancy's Broken Kettle Grassland land south of Westfield Thursday.  

The biggest challenge during the week is weather. The wind, temperature and humidity are taken into consideration when doing prescribed burns.

The firefighters have to consider where fire goes, Moats said.

“Our fire practitioners … are highly trained, they’re highly skilled, they work well together, they understand the ecology,” he said.

Wohlers said the firefighters have to pay close attention to the fire and make quick decisions whether to let a spot burn or put it out and prevent it from spreading.

At the end of the week, Wohlers said the firefighters are tired, but they received valuable knowledge and built cooperative relationships with similar organizations.

Caitlin Yamada

Refer

ONLINE:  Watch video of the controlled burn at Broken Kettle grasslands Thursday at siouxcityjournal.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Prescribed burn at Broken Kettle Grassland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News