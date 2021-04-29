More than 100 firefighters gather in Loess Hills to burn grasslands

WESTFIELD, IA -- This week, more than 100 firefighters from 16 Iowa counties, 10 states and three counties gathered in the Loess Hills to burn over 1,000 acres of grassland.

Thick smoke drifted through the area as firefighters worked together to burn patches of land and monitor its progress.

For five years, the Loess Hills Cooperative Burn Week has provided an opportunity for firefighter training and land stewardship.

Monday through Friday, firefighters gathered at the Broken Kettle Grasslands Preserve in Westfield, Iowa to complete prescribed fire burns on the property.

Fire provides ecological advantages to the land that cannot be done with other management tools, said Scott Moats, the Nature Conservancy director of stewardship and Iowa and Missouri fire manager.

Moats said fire is essential to the landscape. He said plants, animals, birds and insects respond and rely on the impact of the fire.

“Fire is the most compassionate act we can do for ecology, for our landscape,” he said. Comparing it to the COVID-19 vaccine, Moats said it is essential for the animal’s survival. It sets back woody vegetation, stimulates flowering and creates habitat.