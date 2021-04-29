More than 100 firefighters gather in Loess Hills to burn grasslands

WESTFIELD, IA -- This week, more than 100 firefighters from 16 Iowa counties, 10 states and three counties gathered in the Loess Hills to burn over 1,000 acres of grassland.
Thick smoke drifted through the area as firefighters worked together to burn patches of land and monitor its progress.
For five years, the Loess Hills Cooperative Burn Week has provided an opportunity for firefighter training and land stewardship.
Monday through Friday, firefighters gathered at the Broken Kettle Grasslands Preserve in Westfield, Iowa to complete prescribed fire burns on the property.
Fire provides ecological advantages to the land that cannot be done with other management tools, said Scott Moats, the Nature Conservancy director of stewardship and Iowa and Missouri fire manager.
Moats said fire is essential to the landscape. He said plants, animals, birds and insects respond and rely on the impact of the fire.
“Fire is the most compassionate act we can do for ecology, for our landscape,” he said. Comparing it to the COVID-19 vaccine, Moats said it is essential for the animal’s survival. It sets back woody vegetation, stimulates flowering and creates habitat.
Every few years there is a different area of focus for burns within the Loess Hills. Moats said the burn locations are based on different types of vegetation, animal habitats and weather conditions.
Individuals from places such as Oregon, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ecuador and Spain travel to the Loess Hills for the training opportunity.
Firefighter safety, public safety, landscape protection, practice, and cooperation are all areas of education during the week, said Kody Wohlers, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Loess Hills Land Stewardship Director and burn incident commander.
“Fire is the byproduct,” he said. “Whatever acres we get burned that’s the byproduct of that relationship, of that safety, of that training.”
Some of those attending are trainees and are partnered with a more experienced member and evaluated throughout the week, Moats said.
The 46 different organizations gather to collaborate and share learning and knowledge, Wohlers said.
As of Thursday, the firefighters burned 1,106 acres in the northern Loess Hills, primarily in Plymouth and Woodbury Counties.
Wohlers said the burns vary in complexity. Some are used as a “first burn” opportunity and others need many people with skilled knowledge.
The biggest challenge during the week is weather. The wind, temperature and humidity are taken into consideration when doing prescribed burns.
The firefighters have to consider where fire goes, Moats said.
“Our fire practitioners … are highly trained, they’re highly skilled, they work well together, they understand the ecology,” he said.
Wohlers said the firefighters have to pay close attention to the fire and make quick decisions whether to let a spot burn or put it out and prevent it from spreading.
At the end of the week, Wohlers said the firefighters are tired, but they received valuable knowledge and built cooperative relationships with similar organizations.
Caitlin Yamada