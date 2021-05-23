More than 40 percent of Woodbury County's eligible population is fully vaccinated

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Previous guidance called for COVID vaccinations to be delayed two weeks if a patient had recently received another, unrelated vaccine.

"It's permissible to do, say for example if a child goes in for childhood vaccines, they can actually add the COVID (shot) into that sequence of vaccines at the same time," Grieme said.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot still isn't as widely available in Woodbury County as the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Administration of the Johnson & Johnson shots was paused nationwide, then resumed, in April after reports surfaced of a small number of people developing a rare blood clot after being inoculated.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine didn't immediately return to Woodbury County even after health officials lifted the pause, though Grieme said on Saturday there are a few places now offering it. He and other health officials have said that the Johnson & Johnson shot is ideal for people who are likely to be seen once and then not return.

"There are some entities, I think there were some urgent care (clinics) that were interested in doing it, one of the pharmacies is," he said.