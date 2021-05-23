More than 40 percent of Woodbury County's eligible population is fully vaccinated

SIOUX CITY -- A little more than four in 10 eligible Woodbury County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Kevin Grieme, director of the Siouxland District Health Department, said on Saturday that the most recent data indicated that just a bit over 40 percent of the county's eligible population is vaccinated. The pace of vaccinations has held steady in recent weeks, he said.
"There's probably between 300 and 400 per week getting (fully) vaccinated," Grieme said.
Nationwide, approximately 46.4 percent of the population age 12 and up are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of this age group, 58.2 percent have received at least one vaccine dose.
As of Sunday, 32,091 people in Woodbury County had received both doses of a two-dose vaccine series, and 4,073 had received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Another 4,041 people had received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine series and were awaiting a second shot.
Kids and teens between 12 and 15 became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month, leaving only one demographic -- children age 11 and younger -- ineligible for a shot. In another development this past week, the guidance on co-administering the COVID-19 vaccine was changed to allow the COVID vaccine to be given at the same time as other shots.
Previous guidance called for COVID vaccinations to be delayed two weeks if a patient had recently received another, unrelated vaccine.
"It's permissible to do, say for example if a child goes in for childhood vaccines, they can actually add the COVID (shot) into that sequence of vaccines at the same time," Grieme said.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot still isn't as widely available in Woodbury County as the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Administration of the Johnson & Johnson shots was paused nationwide, then resumed, in April after reports surfaced of a small number of people developing a rare blood clot after being inoculated.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine didn't immediately return to Woodbury County even after health officials lifted the pause, though Grieme said on Saturday there are a few places now offering it. He and other health officials have said that the Johnson & Johnson shot is ideal for people who are likely to be seen once and then not return.
"There are some entities, I think there were some urgent care (clinics) that were interested in doing it, one of the pharmacies is," he said.
Siouxland District Health had offered the Johnson & Johnson shot at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations last week, but had few takers -- a total of seven -- because the majority of the 170 or so seniors there reported already having been vaccinated.