More than 4 inches of snow falls in Siouxland Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- More than 4 inches of new snow fell throughout Siouxland Wednesday, creating some slippery roads for area motorists.
The snow gradually tapered off by around 4 p.m.
Many schools opted to begin classes two hours late as well as cancelling morning programs in light of the inclement weather.
Wednesday's forecast high of 19 was expected to plummet during the overnight hours, said Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
Wednesday night was expected to begin mostly cloudy, before clearing. The overnight low for Sioux City was forecast to hover around 9 below, with a wind chill reaching 7 degrees below zero.
In Spencer, it was expected to be even colder, with a wind chill of 18 below.
Sunny skies and a southerly wind of 5 to 10 mph will warm contribute to a warm Thursday, Masters said.
Indeed, this will be a start of a significant warming trend as a high pressure system will pump plenty of sunshine and southerly breezes into Siouxland.
Friday's high will top off at a balmy 44 degrees. The weekend should be even nicer. Saturday's high will hit 50 and Sunday's high will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.
Extreme changes in the weather isn't uncommon for late February, Masters said.
"If a system like this occurred a month from now, the precipitation would be in the form of rain,' he said. "Since it is still cold enough now, the precipitation for this system is all snow."