ROGERS, Ark. -- Tyson Foods Inc. late last week recalled more than 11 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that could be contaminated with "extraneous materials," specifically pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
The chicken strips were produced on various dates from Oct. 1, 2018, through March 8, 2019, and have "Use By Date" of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-7221" on the back of the product package.
The recall, an expansion of an earlier recall of the products in March, is considered to be a "high" health risk due to the foreign matter contamination.
These items were shipped to retail and Department of Defense locations nationwide, for institutional use nationwide and to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The problem was discovered when the Food Safety and Inspection Service received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products, and the agency is now aware of six complaints during this time frame involving similar pieces of metal, with three allegedly causing oral injuries.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness connected to the impacted chicken strips should contact a healthcare provider. The Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some of the products may still be in consumers' freezers.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.