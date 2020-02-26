More than 117,000 votes cast in 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards

SIOUX CITY -- A record-shattering 117,000 votes were cast in 124 different categories for the Sioux City Journal and Weekender's 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards.
This vote count nearly doubled the 60,000 votes -- also a record breaker -- that were registered in 2019 in more than designated 100 categories.
As always, the purpose is to select the best of everything that Siouxland has to offer.
2020's top three vote-getters in every category can be found in the special edition of the Weekender -- inserted in Thursday's Sioux City Journal -- as well as available on news racks around the metro area and at siouxcityjournal.com.
Every year, the Weekender has asked its readers to vote for their favorite bar or restaurant. Over time, choices became more specific, as in which place had the best burger, best pizza or best cocktail, for instance.
Also, other types of businesses were added to the mix, like best auto shop, entertainment venue, fitness center, hardware store, tattoo studio, well, you get the point.
Even sports teams, acoustic bands, hip-hop artists and "Local Sioux-lebrities" were evaluated by the opinionated public.
According to Journal editor (and 2020 "Local Sioux-lebrity" finalist) Bruce Miller, the success of the Siouxland's Choice Awards comes from the fact that every voice is important.
"Everybody has a favorite place they like and they want to have their opinion heard," he said.
However, even Miller is amazed at the Siouxland's Choice Awards enduring appeal.
"It is incredible at how seriously people take it," he said.
That includes business owners, said Journal publisher Chad Pauling.
"Businesses love to put up their Siouxland's Choice Award decals in places of prominence," he said. "They're proud of it."
Plus customers also notice.
"You always know you'll get something good from a Siouxland's Choice Award winner," Pauling said.