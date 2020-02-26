More than 117,000 votes cast in 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards

SIOUX CITY -- A record-shattering 117,000 votes were cast in 124 different categories for the Sioux City Journal and Weekender's 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards.

This vote count nearly doubled the 60,000 votes -- also a record breaker -- that were registered in 2019 in more than designated 100 categories.

As always, the purpose is to select the best of everything that Siouxland has to offer.

2020's top three vote-getters in every category can be found in the special edition of the Weekender -- inserted in Thursday's Sioux City Journal -- as well as available on news racks around the metro area and at siouxcityjournal.com.

Every year, the Weekender has asked its readers to vote for their favorite bar or restaurant. Over time, choices became more specific, as in which place had the best burger, best pizza or best cocktail, for instance.

Also, other types of businesses were added to the mix, like best auto shop, entertainment venue, fitness center, hardware store, tattoo studio, well, you get the point.

Even sports teams, acoustic bands, hip-hop artists and "Local Sioux-lebrities" were evaluated by the opinionated public.

