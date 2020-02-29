Morningisde seeking return of students in Italy as coronavirus fears mount there

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College is working to repatriate a group of students and faculty who are in Italy, which is currently a hotbed for coronavirus infections in Europe.
According to an email advisory sent out by the college Saturday, Morningside made the determination to recall students in its Semester in Italy program after the U.S. issued Alert Level 3 for travel to the country.
A total of 12 students have been on the island of Sicily this spring for the program; two Morningside faculty are also in Italy, including one who resides there. The faculty member who lives in Italy has made no known plans to leave the country.
The school is hoping to have all the students booked onto a flight by March 13.
The decision to seek the students' return coincides with the school's spring break, which is set to begin this coming week. Some of the students who had been studying in Italy are believed to have made their own travel arrangements to go elsewhere during spring break.
"This will allow any students wanting to come home immediately to do so, and will also allow students with planned spring break travel to complete it. We will be covering the costs to return," the college wrote in its advisory.
Other Morningside College students who are studying abroad in the Netherlands "are at no increased risk at this time," the college wrote on its website.
It's not known if the students would pose any risk of transmitting the coronavirus to others once they reach the U.S. The incubation period for the virus is believed to be somewhere from one day to two weeks, with five days being the most common, according to the World Health Organization.
The students are not expected to be under any sort of quarantine upon their return.
"Morningside does understand that the news about coronavirus may cause concern or even alarm. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our community. We will remain vigilant in monitoring the situation and conveying information," the college wrote on its site.
Morningside spokeswoman Erin Edlund said the students can't be forced to return to the U.S. if they made their own spring break travel plans.
"It's really their choice," Edlund said.
Italy has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any country outside of Asia. As of Saturday, the Associated Press reported that the country had more than 1,100 cases of the coronavirus, with 29 deaths. The total number of infections there jumped by 27 percent in 24 hours.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that "travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy" and that there is "limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas."
The U.S. had its own grim coronavirus news on Saturday -- the first known death from the virus here, in Washington state.
Impacted students will complete their coursework online at their residences, either on- or off-campus.