Morningisde seeking return of students in Italy as coronavirus fears mount there

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College is working to repatriate a group of students and faculty who are in Italy, which is currently a hotbed for coronavirus infections in Europe.

According to an email advisory sent out by the college Saturday, Morningside made the determination to recall students in its Semester in Italy program after the U.S. issued Alert Level 3 for travel to the country.

A total of 12 students have been on the island of Sicily this spring for the program; two Morningside faculty are also in Italy, including one who resides there. The faculty member who lives in Italy has made no known plans to leave the country.

The school is hoping to have all the students booked onto a flight by March 13.

The decision to seek the students' return coincides with the school's spring break, which is set to begin this coming week. Some of the students who had been studying in Italy are believed to have made their own travel arrangements to go elsewhere during spring break.

"This will allow any students wanting to come home immediately to do so, and will also allow students with planned spring break travel to complete it. We will be covering the costs to return," the college wrote in its advisory.