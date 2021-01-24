Morningside apartment building engulfed in flames Sunday evening

SIOUX CITY -- A haze of smoke blanketed portions of Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood Sunday evening as flames engulfed an apartment building along Morningside Avenue.

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire, at 1700 Morningside Ave., at around 5:44 p.m. Sunday. The fire was severe, and Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Collins said that crews had little opportunity to go inside the building before being forced out due to a risk of collapse.

"Upon arrival, our crews discovered heavy smoke coming from the roof area; upon entry they made it to the third floor of the apartment and they were able to search that third floor. No occupants were found; everybody had evacuated," Collins said.

"Shortly thereafter, the fire's intensity quickly increased, and all crews were pulled out of the structure and the fire department went into a defensive posture. Basically, what that means is -- we just started pouring water on the fire from the street. The building was just too unsafe for our crews to be on the inside," he added.

