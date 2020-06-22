Morningside Branch Library to reopen July 6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Library's Morningside Branch is slated to reopen to the public on July 6.

All Sioux City Public Library buildings closed March 17 to support the call for social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Morningside Branch's reopening is included in phase two of the Sioux City Public Library's reopening plan. The Perry Creek and Wilbur Aalfs branch buildings remain closed to the public.

The Morningside Branch will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

Patrons will notice the following procedure changes:

• Extra staff will be available to assist with retrieving materials from within the stacks.

• Public computers will be available by appointment and sanitized between each use.

• Returned materials will be placed in quarantine before returning to circulation.

• Exact change will be required for transactions.

• Reading and sitting areas will be closed.