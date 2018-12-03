Try 1 month for 99¢
Daytona Stadium

Morningside College will face Benedictine College in the NAIA National Championship football game on Dec. 15 at Daytona Stadium, above, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Morningside will offer a chartered flight for fans to attend the game. 

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside College Athletic Department will charter a plane to carry fans to Daytona Beach, Florida, site of the Dec. 15 NAIA National Championship game matching the Mustangs against Benedictine College of Atchison, Kansas. 

The college is requesting a $400 donation for a seat on the charter, which will leave Sioux City on Dec. 11 at a yet-to-be-determined time. The return trip will depart the Daytona Beach International Airport at 9 a.m. Dec. 16. Limited seating for families of Morningside players and fans are available. 

MasterCard, Visa and Discover credit cards and checks will be accepted. For more information, contact the Morningside business office at (712) 274-5117 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Checks must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Next week, Morningside also will announce watch parties to be hosted in Sioux City and other locations for the Dec. 15 game, which will start at 6 p.m. CST.

Morningside, in search of its first national championship in football, advanced to the title game with a 34-28 overtime victory over Saint Francis Saturday at Olsen Stadium.

For more information on the flight and hotel options in Daytona, visit: www.msidemustangs.com

