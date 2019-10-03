SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College issued an alert Thursday to students following a report of shots fired near campus.
According to the Sioux City Police Department's call log, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Alice Street at 4:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Erin Edlund, vice president of marketing and communication for Morningside College, said that the incident did not happen on campus and that the alert, which was sent to students' phones and email addresses, was issued out of "an abundance of caution."
"It happened off campus by quite a bit," Edlund said. "When it comes to students' safety and security, we like to let the students know. We know our students hear about incidents like this. We always try to keep them informed, so that they don't feel like they didn't know."