SIOUX CITY -- When Andy Karantinos arrived in Sioux City in 1951 from northern Greece, he spoke, by his own account, three words of English: "No speak English."
Those were still his primary words when he began his sophomore year of high school at Central High.
But Karantinos was a good student. Upon his graduation in 1955, a full-ride scholarship awaited him at Morningside College. There he studied mathematics, chemistry and physics.
"My English was limited at the time," he said. "Mathematics is a universal language."
The 84-year-old Karantinos, who graduated from Morningside in 1959, came all the way from Arizona for his 60th class reunion at the school Friday evening, along with members of the class of 1969, celebrating their 50th reunion. The college itself is celebrating its homecoming and 125th anniversary.
Besides getting a scholarship, Morningside was an all-around sensible choice for Karantinos: "It was a good place, because I worked in my uncle's restaurant after school." He commuted from his parents' home at Sixth and Jennings to Morningside in an old Pontiac.
"A couple of my fellow students rode with me too," he said. "The students were very congenial in those days, very close."
His professors at Morningside, he said, were "outstanding teachers."
After his 1959 graduation from Morningside, Karantinos went on to get a master's degree at the State University of New York and a Ph.D. from the University of South Dakota. He also did post-graduate work at Rutgers, Michigan State, the University of Wisconsin and California Institute of Technology.
Karantinos spent decades as a member of the mathematics department at USD, which he chaired from 1994 until his 1997 retirement. Today, USD's math department offers a scholarship named after him.
How Dewitt met Phyllis
Much of 83-year-old Dewitt Killam's early life was shaped (or, rather, absorbed) by Morningside College in one way or another. His childhood home became a parking lot at the campus roughly 15 years ago; his elementary school, Longfellow, was purchased by Morningside a few years back.
"I came back one year and my house was gone, and East High School was gone, too," Killam said with a laugh. He graduated from East High in 1955.
Growing up very near the school, he hung around Morningside in his youth, "catching gophers" and playing tennis.
"I think I wandered around the campus as a pre-teenager, well, 75, 76 years ago," he said.
Killam majored in business with a minor in accounting at Morningside. Like Karantinos, he was a "commuter" student of sorts, living about half a block from campus.
A lot of his free time in school was taken up by social obligations -- he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon -- and by his budding career. He worked at the time as a draftsman at Prince Manufacturing.
"No, I was not really a good student," he admitted.
Killam enjoys telling the story of how he met his future wife, Phyllis (née Mackintosh), in a class at Morningside.
"I needed a credit in physical ed, so I signed up for a dance class, and there were two girls in the class, Phyllis and Nancy (Mackintosh)," he said. "I danced with them a a few times, and I thought, 'Gee, they're nice ladies, I think I'll take one out to a school function.'"
He asked his fraternity brothers which of the similar-looking Mackintosh sisters was prettier. The day of his big date, it was Phyllis who emerged from the house.
"I went over to get her, and she came down the steps -- 'Oh no, it's the wrong one!'" he said with a laugh.
One way or another things worked out with her, though at least one person at the time did not think the couple went well together.
"The dance teacher, we were learning the schottische, and we thought we were doing pretty well. Apparently, she didn't think so, because she said, 'I'm separating you two, you will never make a couple!'" Phyllis Killam said.
Phyllis's family were active readers, she said, while Dewitt's was a family of card-players.
"When Dewitt married into our family, he said, 'I don't understand your family, I go home with you, and everybody sits around in a corner and reads!'" Phyllis Killam said.
Dewitt married Phyllis in 1959; now residents of Minneapolis, they celebrated their 60th anniversary in May.
Dewitt graduated that year, while Phyllis graduated with a double major in social work and English in 1960. He went on to work in insurance, while she followed her passion for books.
"Most of my working career was spent in the buying department of Barnes & Noble," she said. She reportedly purchased 41 million magazines in one year.
Was Morningside a different place when Dewitt and Phyllis went to school there? Yes, they said, but so was everything else.
"The whole world was different! In fact, I don't know what happened to my world," Dewitt Killam said. "It's entirely different."