Morningside College launches Test Iowa site

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College announced Wednesday the launch of a Test Iowa site, which will provide free novel coronavirus tests for students, faculty and staff.

The site, located in the Alumni House, will be open Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students, faculty and staff can be tested whether they are currently symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19. Individuals who want to be tested must complete information on the Test Iowa site before arriving for their test.

"Morningside simply isn't going to know about every test and every active case, but we are striving to use every resource at our disposal to monitor COVID-19 on our campus. Our goal is to do everything we can to keep students safe and healthy, while also collecting as much information as possible to make safe, healthy, rational decisions that are in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff," Morningside president John Reynders said in a news release.

According to the school's COVID-19 dashboard website, 13 new student cases and 2 new staff cases were reported for the week ending Tuesday, raising the total number of student cases thus far to 17. The college reported 12 students in quarantine on campus and 37 in quarantine off campus.

