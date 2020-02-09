Morningside College residence hall impacted by water main break

SIOUX CITY -- A water main break impacted a Morningside College residence hall Sunday afternoon, but quick action by students living there reportedly prevented further damage.

According to a tweet the college posted just after 3 p.m., a water supply line broke on the third floor of Dimmitt Hall, and the dorm building's water and power were switched off.

An updated social media post after 5:30 p.m. reported that the water break "did cause significant water in the 3rd floor E Wing hallway," but that students living there managed to direct the water to a stairwell, averting more serious flooding.

"The students really saved the day on this one," said Morningside digital media and PR specialist Carly Hanson.

Hanson said an electrical panel at the dormitory was impacted and that Thompson Electric had been on scene to address the issue.

Power was restored to the impacted areas of the building later in the evening, Hanson said, and students are not expected to need to relocate themselves -- though she noted that that is a decision the students and their residential assistants will have to make.