Calling all disc jockeys

Disc golf is a challenging sport for people looking for outdoor activities.

Currently, three Sioux City parks have dedicated disc golf courses. This year, Leif Erikson Park joined Grandview Park and Sertoma Park with a 9-hole space for disc golfers.

Additionally, 9-hole courses can be found on the campuses of Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Presently, South Sioux City's Crystal Cove Park has the metro's only 18-hole disc golf course.