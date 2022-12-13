Morningside convenience store stabbing leaves man hospitalized

SIOUX CITY — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized Monday following a stabbing at a Sioux City convenience store.

At around 1:08 p.m. Monday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to Sam's Mini Mart, 4218 Morningside Ave., for a reported stabbing, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his right forearm.

The victim said he was parked in the Sam's Mini Mart lot and was getting back into his vehicle when a gray Kia Sorento pulled up behind his vehicle, blocking it in. A man driving the Kia exited the vehicle armed with a knife, walked up to the victim as he was sitting in the driver's seat, and began stabbing him.

The suspect then went back to his car and drove away, according to the press release. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his arm.

Sioux City Police officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later and arrested 36-year-old Michael Dale Carson Jr. He was charged with burglary first degree, a class B felony.