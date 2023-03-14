SIOUX CITY -- Morningside's Ely Doble and Joey Skoff, Northwestern's Dillon Carlson and Craig Sterk and Dordt's Bryce Coppock and Jacob Vis have been named to the GPAC Men's Basketball All-Conference First Team.

Morningside's Trey Powers was selected as the GPAC Freshman of the Year, and Morningside head coach Trent Miller was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year.

Doble, a junior center from Gretna, Neb., averaged 18.2 points per game and Skoff, a junior guard from Omaha, averaged 16.6 points per game as the Mustangs shared the regular season title with Jamestown with 15-5 league marks and advance to the NAIA championship tournament. Morningside (24-7) was set to play Arizona Christian in the Round of 16 Tuesday night in Kansas City, Mo.

Carlson, a senior guard from Ankeny, Iowa, scored 19.8 points per game, and Sterk, a junior forward from McBain, Mich., averaged 17 point per game for Northwestern, which finished fourth in the conference and qualified for the NAIA tournament.

Vis, a junior forward from Rock Valley, Iowa, averaged 19.4 points per game, and Coppock, a junior guard from Hawarden, Iowa, averaged 17.4 points per game for Dordt, which finished third in the GPAC and won the postseason tournament over Jamestown, earning an automatic bid to the national tournament.

Powers, who averaged 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, was also named to the All-Conference Second Team.

Players from area schools also earning Second-Team honors included.

The All-GPAC basketball teams and honors were selected by the league’s 12 head coaches.

Briar Cliff's Jaden Kleinhesselink, a senior guard from Sheldon, Iowa;

Morningside's Aidan Vanderloo, a junior guard from Sioux City;

Dordt's Luke Rankin, a sophomore guard from Grimes, Iowa;

Mount Marty's Tash Lunday, a freshman forward from Flandreau, S.D.

Honorable mention for plays from area schools included:

Briar Cliff: Matthew Stilwill, Quinn Vesey

Dordt: Lucas Lorenzen, Cade Bleeker

Morningside: Jack Dotzler, Trey Powers

Mount Marty: Cole Bowen

Northwestern: Matt Onken

Mason Walters of Jamestown was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Year. Walters averaged 26.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Jimmies who went 25-5 overall and 15-5 in conference play.

