Morningside football fans adjust to social distancing, limited attendance

Watching football with fewer fans, Friday said, is a different experience. Professional and some college teams this year tried various ideas to make up for the total absence of fans, including cardboard cutouts the stands and piped-in cheering noises. But it's not the same.

"I think if a team gets on a roll, it has momentum, you don't feel it as much because there's not that crowd behind them," he said.

"It's hard to duplicate that excitement, and have that atmosphere," he added. "But, like I said, they're getting to play, so, whatever it takes to get them to play."

Jason Hendrix of Council Bluffs, the father of Jocelyn Hendrix, a first-year on Morningside's dance team, pointed out that there is a positive side to wearing a face mask at an outdoor stadium in October -- it's warm. There was quite a chill in the air Saturday, with temperatures hovering barely above 30 degrees.

"I mean, it doesn't change the game at all. Besides wearing a mask it doesn't hurt anybody to have to wear it," he said. "With the cold weather, too, it kind of helps."

There was considerable uncertainty this spring and summer of whether any sports teams would be able to play this fall -- some have not -- so Hendrix was glad that opportunity wasn't taken away.