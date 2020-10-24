Morningside football fans adjust to social distancing, limited attendance

SIOUX CITY -- Parents of Mustang football players on Saturday said they're fine with social-distancing protocols and mask requirements at Morningside's Elwood Olsen Stadium. Their primary concern is seeing the kids play.
This season, after a first home game with looser social distancing protocols, Morningside College restricted attendance at its football games to only those holding a Morningside ID (largely students), a Mustangs punch card, President's Society or W.S. Lewis Society passes and the friends and family of players -- the general public was no longer allowed in.
Attendees not wearing masks are given one warning before they are removed by security. Tailgating is prohibited through January.
The restrictions limit Elwood Olsen to only about 20 percent of its capacity, or approximately 1,500 to 2,000 spectators at most. Other schools in the Great Plains Athletic Conference have come up with their own COVID-19 safety protocols, though they all require face masks.
Robert Friday, of Pleasantville, Iowa, was at Saturday's Mustangs game against Dakota Wesleyan. Friday, the father of Mustangs recruit Braidy Friday, said having to wear masks is a small price to pay, so long as football can be played.
"It's not a big deal to us, to have to go through it, if our kids get the end result," said Friday, who'd never been to a Morningside game before Saturday.
Watching football with fewer fans, Friday said, is a different experience. Professional and some college teams this year tried various ideas to make up for the total absence of fans, including cardboard cutouts the stands and piped-in cheering noises. But it's not the same.
"I think if a team gets on a roll, it has momentum, you don't feel it as much because there's not that crowd behind them," he said.
"It's hard to duplicate that excitement, and have that atmosphere," he added. "But, like I said, they're getting to play, so, whatever it takes to get them to play."
Jason Hendrix of Council Bluffs, the father of Jocelyn Hendrix, a first-year on Morningside's dance team, pointed out that there is a positive side to wearing a face mask at an outdoor stadium in October -- it's warm. There was quite a chill in the air Saturday, with temperatures hovering barely above 30 degrees.
"I mean, it doesn't change the game at all. Besides wearing a mask it doesn't hurt anybody to have to wear it," he said. "With the cold weather, too, it kind of helps."
There was considerable uncertainty this spring and summer of whether any sports teams would be able to play this fall -- some have not -- so Hendrix was glad that opportunity wasn't taken away.
"We were worried that she wouldn't get a dance season in," he said.
Doug Sievert, the father of freshman tight end Jack Sievert, came all the way from Saint Ansgar, Iowa, to see his son play Saturday. He's been to a few games this season, including the first one of the season, before the mid-September change in protocols for Mustang fans.
"The first game, they didn't have any restrictions whatsoever," said Sievert, who wasn't really bothered by the mask requirement -- "I have to wear one every day at work."
