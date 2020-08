Morningside holds graduation ceremonies Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College held its graduation ceremony Saturday morning at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The graduates sat in chairs on the field, and families were allowed. Masks were required.

296 undergraduate students and 375 graduate students graduated from Morningside College in the spring of 2020. The Class of 2020 is the largest combined graduating class in the history of the college with 671 students, according to a press release from the college.

Morningside spokeswoman Carly Hansen said roughly half the class took part in the ceremonies Saturday.

The traditional commencement ceremony in May was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morningside awards general honors based on GPA and coursework, with these designations as follows:

*Cum Laude (with honor) at 3.50

**Magna Cum Laude (with great honor) at 3.66

***Summa Cum Laude (with highest honor) at 3.81.

General honors noted are based upon GPAs as of the end of the fall 2019 semester.