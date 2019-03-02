Try 3 months for $3

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City firefighters spent hours battling a Morningside house fire Saturday afternoon. 

Mark Aesoph, a fire marshal with Sioux City Fire Rescue, said crews were called to the residence, 3509 Transit Ave., at around 2:45 p.m. The residents were not inside when crews arrived, and Aesoph said he did not know of any pets inside the home. 

The home is considered a total loss, its roof obliterated by the flames. An investigation into the fire had not yet begun, and Aesoph said firefighters would remain on scene battling hot spots for "quite a while." 

A house next door sustained a degree of exterior damage due to the fire. 

