SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City firefighters spent hours battling a Morningside house fire Saturday afternoon.
Mark Aesoph, a fire marshal with Sioux City Fire Rescue, said crews were called to the residence, 3509 Transit Ave., at around 2:45 p.m. The residents were not inside when crews arrived, and Aesoph said he did not know of any pets inside the home.
+5
+5
+5
+5
+5
The home is considered a total loss, its roof obliterated by the flames. An investigation into the fire had not yet begun, and Aesoph said firefighters would remain on scene battling hot spots for "quite a while."
A house next door sustained a degree of exterior damage due to the fire.