Morningside Mustangs celebrated before leaving for NAIA football championship

SIOUX CITY – Morningside students, staff, alumni and fans cheered as the Mustangs football team departed Tuesday on their journey to Durham, N.C. for the NAIA football championship.

More than 60 people braved the Tuesday morning cold, donning Morningside gear and signs to stand outside the Olsen Student Center and wave the team goodbye as the team bus drove by, headed for the airport.

Morningside juniors Garrett Arbuckle and Katherine Wurtz were among those attending the celebration. The Mustangs will play Des Moines' Grand View University on Saturday for the NAIA championship in Durham.

This is the third time in four years the team has made it to the title game. Tuesday's sendoff was an opportunity for fans to energize the team, Wurtz said. The event shows support and celebration.

Arbuckle said the atmosphere on campus since Saturday has been pure excitement.

“Everyone’s ready to get done with the semester and get out to North Carolina to support Mustang football,” Arbuckle said.

Both Wurtz and Arbuckle are interns in the University Engagement Department. They will be attending the game and helping coordinate fan events such as the tailgate, post-party and watch parties in Sioux City and across the county.

"The national championship is coming home to Iowa one way or another, hopefully it will be right here in Sioux City with our Mustangs," Arbuckle said.

