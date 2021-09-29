Morningside names 2021 homecoming court, honors President Reynders and his wife

SIOUX CITY -- Braxton Hinders of Carlisle, Iowa, and Marissa Hernandez of Clarinda, Iowa, were announced as Morningside University’s 2021 Homecoming king and queen on Tuesday at the annual coronation ceremony at the Buhler Outdoor Performance Center.

The Morningside Activities Council also named retiring President John Reynders and his wife, Robin Reynders, as honorary king and queen in recognition of their last year at Morningside.

Hinders and Hernandez, the Reynders and the rest of the homecoming royalty court will be recognized at the homecoming football game on Saturday.

This year’s homecoming court also included Rachel Barkema of Sioux Falls; Hannah Capps of Bennington, Neb.; Sophia Peppers of Exira, Iowa; Lindi Pojar of Windsor, Colo.; Betsy Ridout of Ankeny, Iowa; Tyler Anderson of Ida Grove, Iowa; Carter Anderson of Blair, Neb.; Drew Binning of Storm Lake, Iowa; Tyler Carney of Waukee, Iowa; and James Spicer of Rock Springs, Wyo.

