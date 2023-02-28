SIOUX CITY -- A majority of Iowans are not pleased with the state's new private school tuition assistance law and an even larger proportion oppose the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, according to the results of the sixth annual Morningside Poll of Iowa adults, conducted by the Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement at Morningside University.

The poll, released Tuesday, also found that a significant majority of respondents favor legalizing recreational marijuana, an even larger majority favor tighter laws on gun sales, and most are not likely to buy an electric car in the future.

The results, unsurprisingly, cleaved along party lines: Democrats were far more likely to favor gun control and Republicans were more likely to give strong approval to the end of Roe v. Wade. Democrats were somewhat over-represented among respondents, with 35.17 percent identifying as a Democrat compared to 30.83 percent identifying as a Republican. 21.17 percent were affiliated with no party and 12.83 percent listed their party affiliation as "something else."

Income levels were apparently a factor in the response to some questions -- respondents making more than $100,000 per year were more than twice as likely as respondents making less than $34,999 per year to strongly favor the overturning of Roe. Individuals making less than $34,999 were nearly five times more likely than those making over $100,000 to say their financial position is much worse than it was five years ago.

Respondents were dissatisfied with both Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, though the president faced a greater degree of disapproval than the governor. Both Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Sen. Chuck Grassley have approval ratings that are very slightly underwater, according to the poll results.

The following are highlights from the 2023 Morningside Poll, which surveyed 600 Iowa adults on policy, economics, pressing issues of the day and individual politicians:

47.17% strongly oppose the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and 10.33% oppose it; only 21.67% strongly favor the court's decision, and 12.33% were in favor. 5.83% neither opposed nor favored the decision, and 2.67% didn't know.

39.67% strongly oppose state-funded private school tuition; 12 percent oppose it; 20.33% strongly favor it; 15.83% favor it; 8.67% neither favor nor oppose it; and 3.5% didn't know.

58.33% favor legalizing recreational marijuana in the state; 37.17% oppose it. (Strongly favor or strongly oppose were apparently not an option on this question.) 4.5% didn't know.

42.83% are not likely at all to buy an electric car in the future; 18% are not too likely; 24.5% are somewhat likely; 12.4% are very likely; and 2.17% didn't know.

61% said the laws surrounding the purchase of firearms should be more strict; 27.33% said those laws should be kept the same; 10% said the laws should be less strict. 1.67% didn't know.

31.67% strongly disagreed with changing U.S. border policy to allow more migrants into the country; 16.67 disagree; 19.67% neither agree nor disagree; 18.67% agree; and 10.83% strongly agree. 2.5% didn't know.

11.5% said their personal economic situation is much worse than it was five years ago; 18.33% said they're worse off; 29.67% said they're neither better off nor worse off; 28.17% said they're better off; and 11.17% said they are much better off than they were five years ago.

55.67% disapprove of President Joe Biden's handling of his job, while 42% approve. 2.33% didn't know.

50% disapprove of Gov. Kim Reynolds' handling of her job, while 45.33% approve. 4.67% didn't know.

46.5% disapprove of Sen. Joni Ernst's handling of her job, while 45% approve. 8.5% didn't know.

48.67% disapprove of Sen. Chuck Grassley's handling of his job, while 46.33% approve. 5% didn't know.