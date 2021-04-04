Morningside STEM Elementary kids learn gravitational science with tubes, cartons, masking tape

SIOUX CITY -- Will there be an awesome, high-flying zip line coming to the Morningside STEM Elementary School's playground in the near future?
If you ask the students who participated in a special project in which the science of motion was examined, the answer would be a resounding "yes."
However, kindergarten teacher Carrie Gilmore wasn't quite so positive.
"Creating a model of a zip line with a bunch of pipe cleaners is a lot safer than the real thing," she said as faculty members and Sioux City Community School District administrators surveyed the kid scientists.
The project is part of the "Define Learning" curriculum, which is a statewide science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiative.
Specifically, Morningside STEM students spent two weeks discovering the science of push and pull forces to design their very own playground.
So, what are push and pull forces?
A force is a push or a pull that makes objects move. A force can make an object slow down, go faster, stop or change directions. Pulling an object brings an object closer to you while a push moves an object further away from you.
Collaborating with other district teachers, Gilmore said the project gave students the opportunity to work in small groups in order to design and build playground equipment models out of cardboard, popsicle sticks and paper towel tubes.
"Once they learned the principles behind push and pull forces, students invented the types of fun stuff they'd like to see in their elementary school's playground," she explained. "The kids were applying what they learned in class during hands-on activities."
"It was nice to see the ideas of the students come to life," Gilmore continued. "They learned to collaborate and communicate, which is so important in kindergarten."
While many of the kids were using technology to create zip lines, a crew headed up by kindergartner Jade Starks created something a bit more user-friendly: a cardboard slide.
"Every playground needs a slide," Jade said.
Another team -- headed up by Abiiana White Thunder Benitez -- opted to go on a decidedly rockier route.
"We made a rock-climbing wall," she said.
Just like the ones at Long Lines Family Rec Center? That sounds cool.
On the other hand, the zip line created by Isaac Tinnoco experienced a few design flaws when it came to execution.
"It was too messy," he said, diagnosing the problem.
Gilmore said this was an important lesson for kids to learn from the project.
"Every idea won't be perfect right off the bat," she said. "You can make changes to your plan."
Unfortunately, Gilmore knew a thing or two about going back to the drawing board.
"Due to the pandemic, this has been a challenging year for both students and their teachers," she explained. "Projects like our Explore Force unit teaches our kids about push and pull science while allowing them to articulate their ideas in collaboration with a group."
In addition, the "Define Learning" curriculum emphasizes hands-on activities that allow for both experimentation and creativity.
"It gives students a chance to test their own ideas out in a way that is fun as well as educational," Gilmore said.
And what about those zip line playground contraptions?
"Zip lines are fine are fine as long as they're made out of cardboard and pipe cleaners," she said with a laugh.