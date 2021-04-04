Morningside STEM Elementary kids learn gravitational science with tubes, cartons, masking tape

"Once they learned the principles behind push and pull forces, students invented the types of fun stuff they'd like to see in their elementary school's playground," she explained. "The kids were applying what they learned in class during hands-on activities."

"It was nice to see the ideas of the students come to life," Gilmore continued. "They learned to collaborate and communicate, which is so important in kindergarten."

While many of the kids were using technology to create zip lines, a crew headed up by kindergartner Jade Starks created something a bit more user-friendly: a cardboard slide.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Every playground needs a slide," Jade said.

Another team -- headed up by Abiiana White Thunder Benitez -- opted to go on a decidedly rockier route.

"We made a rock-climbing wall," she said.

Just like the ones at Long Lines Family Rec Center? That sounds cool.

On the other hand, the zip line created by Isaac Tinnoco experienced a few design flaws when it came to execution.

"It was too messy," he said, diagnosing the problem.

Gilmore said this was an important lesson for kids to learn from the project.