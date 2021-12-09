Morningside University has its next president

SIOUX CITY – Dr. Albert Mosley is the next president of Morningside University, according to an announcement Thursday from the school's board of directors.

Mosley, senior vice president and chief mission integration officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, will become the 13th president of Morningside effective June 2022. He will succeed John Reynders, who has served at Morningside since 1999 and is the university's longest-sitting president.

"I am so thrilled to become part of the Morningside community," Mosley said in a statement. "The reputation and celebration of Morningside in Siouxland are remarkable, and I am especially looking forward to joining a community that shares my values and priorities. Morningside has an emphasis on developing students as whole persons, which is something I have sought to do throughout my career in higher education."

Mosley was selected following an eight-month nationwide search led by a 16-member committee comprised of students, faculty, staff, alumni and board members.

"We all agree we found an exceptional leader in Dr. Mosley, and we look forward to welcoming him to Morningside," said Craig Struve, who chaired the committee.

The Morningside University Board of Directors convened on Dec. 1, at which time the search committee shared its recommendation. The board unanimously voted to move forward with offering the position.

"Our board saw in Dr. Mosley a charismatic leader who had embodied throughout his career the passion for ethical leadership and civic responsibility that are central to Morningside’s mission and culture," said Esther Mackintosh, chair of the board of directors.

As part of the senior leadership team at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, a nonprofit, comprehensive, six-hospital health care system with 13,000 employees based in Memphis, Tennessee, Mosley provides strategic visioning and leadership to a division with more than 350 employees and a budget in excess of $50 million.

That division includes the Methodist Healthcare Foundation, Methodist Le Bonheur Community Outreach, behavioral health, the Center for Bioethics and Health Equity, the Center of Excellence in Faith & Health Equity, strategic philanthropy, international ministries, spiritual care, volunteer services and clinical pastoral education.

