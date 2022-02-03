Morningside University to celebrate 'Champions Day' on Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside University fans have another chance to celebrate.

On Saturday, the school is holding a "Champions Day" to honor the 2021 NAIA Football National Championship Mustangs team and recognize retiring President John Reynders for his recent induction into the NAIA's Hall of Fame for Meritorious Service.

The ceremonies will begin with the school retiring a jersey for Reynders between the women’s and men’s basketball games against Briar Cliff University in Allee Gymnasium. The first game tips off at 2 p.m. and the second gets going at 3:45 p.m.

"Morningside football has continued its tradition of excellence with a third national championship in four years,” Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment Terri Curry said. "The energy and excitement that Siouxland creates around our athletes has a lot to do with our success. That’s why taking time to celebrate with our Siouxland community is so important."

The Mustangs football team, which won its third NAIA championship in December, is scheduled to recognized at the conclusion of the men's basketball team, around 6 p.m.

"Fans will have the opportunity to hear from players and coaches, take photos and celebrate another incredible season of Morningside football."

Admission to the event is $8 for adults and $3 for K-12 students. Morningside students, faculty members and staff can get in for free with their campus IDs.

Once everything is concluded at Morningside, folks can head to The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill for further celebrating and a replay of the national championship game against Grand View University, starting at 8 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.