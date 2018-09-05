SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside Water Tower will be taken out of service for an inspection following the completion of a painting project.
The inspection requires draining of the water tower. A statement released by the city Wednesday said citizens may notice the discharge of water from the hydrant near the intersection of Stone Avenue and S. Maple Street. The inspection should be complete and the water tower back in service by next Wednesday.
Residents in this area who experience a reduction in water pressure should contact the Water Treatment Plant at 279-6156 or the Utilities Department in City Hall at 279-6222.