Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer hospitalized after afternoon "incident" on I-29

SIOUX CITY — An official with the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed on Tuesday that a worker with the organization's Motor Vehicle Enforcement office had to be taken to the hospital following an "incident" on I-29.

Andrea Henry, a director of strategic communications for Iowa DOT, said the incident happened in the afternoon but didn't specify as to where along the interstate nor could Henry say how many vehicles and people were involved.

The winter storm blowing through Siouxland on Monday and Tuesday was severe enough for the Iowa DOT to recommend motorists not travel in the extreme northwestern part of the state and the agency even labeled a stretch of Iowa Highway 9 "impassable."

Around 2:30 p.m., the Iowa 511 road conditions service notified drivers that towing in Monona County was not recommended.

In Sioux City, police reported a number of minor fender benders throughout the day.