Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer released from hospital for injuries

Motor Vehicle Enforcement car

A Motor Vehicle Enforcement car that was struck on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 during a winter weather storm.

 Photo courtesy of Iowa DOT

SIOUX CITY — A worker with the Iowa Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Enforcement office was taken to the hospital and later released after their vehicle was struck from behind on I-29.

Andrea Henry, a director of strategic communications for Iowa DOT, said the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. as the Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer was providing traffic control. 

"There were winter weather conditions at the time, but we do not know at this time if they played a role in the incident," Henry said Tuesday afternoon.

By Tuesday evening, Henry confirmed that the officer had been released from the hospital. 

The winter storm blowing through Siouxland on Monday and Tuesday was severe enough for the Iowa DOT to recommend motorists not travel in the extreme northwestern part of the state and the agency even labeled a stretch of Iowa Highway 9 "impassable."

Around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, the Iowa 511 road conditions service notified drivers that towing in Monona County was not recommended. In Sioux City, police reported a number of minor fender benders throughout the day.  

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

